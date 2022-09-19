Vehicle Service Group Launches New Range of 2-Column Lifts in EMEA

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, today announced the launch of a new range of 2-column lifts under the Rotary and Ravaglioli brands in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region, called the Tomorrow Series and the Legend Series respectively.

The Tomorrow Series by Rotary and the Legend Series by Ravaglioli each offer a contemporary look that matches the high quality of the components. The new range aims to propel customers into the future, preparing the workshop for innovations that are yet to come on the market.

The Tomorrow Series and Legend Series entire range will each be unveiled over the coming months and will meet the needs of any workshop. The first models to be launched in the Tomorrow Series are the SPMA models - electromechanical 2-post lifts with an asymmetric configuration of 3.2 and 3.5 tons, designed to lift vehicles from microcars to medium-sized long-wheelbase vans. The first models to be launched in the Legend Series are the KPX models - electromechanical 2-post lifts with an asymmetric configuration of 3.2 and 3.5 tons, designed to lift vehicles from microcars to medium-sized long-wheelbase vans.

The new range of 2-column lifts will offer customers:

Reduced installation time by up to 20%. Electronic synchronization avoids the installation and adjustment of the realignment cable. In addition, the three adjustable width positions allow for flexible installation of lifts.

Quick and easy operation with an obstacle-free working area and operations performed in safety and comfort.

Minimized routine maintenance thanks to components designed for easy replacement, reducing the cost of operation and the risk of errors on safety-critical components.

High-quality components that support safety and quality over time.

Integrated TEq-Link module for workshop connectivity allowing remote monitoring of work cycles, scheduled maintenance alerts and more. (Applicable to selected models)

The entire outline of the lift series has been modernized, giving it softer, more elegant lines. The lift is developed on two asymmetrical columns that are slender and compact, culminating in a carter with a soft, beveled appearance.

About Rotary:

As part of the Vehicle Service Group (VSG), one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, Rotary has been providing car lifting solutions with innovative features since 1925. Rotary has then extended its portfolio with products for the areas of truck lifting, tire service and diagnostics, to be able to cover the entire range of workshop needs. Located in Bräunlingen (Germany), it's one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. For more information, visit www.rotarylift.eu.

About Ravaglioli

Founded in 1958 in Sasso Marconi (BO) with the aim of designing and marketing vehicle lifting equipment, Ravaglioli has expanded its offering over the years to become Europe's leading builder of vehicle lifts and one of the main companies in the production of equipment for tire shops and diagnostics (vehicle control and wheel alignment). Member of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) since 2016, it is one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. In addition to its historical headquarters in the hills of Bologna, it has additional production units in Ferrara, Rolo and Turin and three subsidiaries in France, Germany and the UK. For more information, visit www.ravaglioli.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

Part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Systems segment, VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 7 major vehicle lifting, wheel service and collision repair brands: Rotary, Ravaglioli, Space, Chief, Forward, Direct-Lift, and Hanmecson. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO9001 certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Vehicle Service Group EMEA Contact:

Wolf-Erik Schmitt

+49.176.11923374

wschmitt@vsgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

