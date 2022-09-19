WELL Health to Participate in the 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce its participation in the 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit on September 22-23, 2022 in Vancouver, BC.

The Healthcare Summit brings together over 50 national and international subject matter experts and leaders in digital health technology, personalized medicine, health innovation, value-based healthcare, and genomics. Representing WELL at the summit will be Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO, and Jeremy Mickolwin, VP of Clinic Operations.

Mr. Shahbazi will be delivering a keynote address to discuss improving Canada's health ecosystem by better supporting our care providers at 3:20PM on Thursday, September 22. Mr. Mickolwin will be participating on a panel to discuss the role of technology in improving the delivery of primary care in Canada at 10:45AM on Friday, September 23.

"Our healthcare ecosystem is still underpinned by care providers who are finding it increasingly difficult in today's challenging environment to operate businesses, implement technology solutions and provide care," said Mr. Shahbazi. "We will discuss solutions to these and other challenges, and the role multi-disciplinary, tech-enabled teams can play."

For more information regarding the summit please visit www.rebootcommunications.com/event/health2022.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company .

