AnitaB.org Names 2022 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winners

Report ranks ADP, Dev Technology Group, and UKG as top workplaces for women technologists, with data revealing women tech hires are on the rise but below pre-pandemic levels

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the global nonprofit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, announced today that ADP , Dev Technology Group , and UKG are the 2022 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winners at this year's Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists, during President and CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson's opening plenary address.

Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program from AnitaB.org that identifies key trends around the equity of women and non-binary technologists in the workforce and is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at the technical workforce and awards companies that are making the most progress toward equity. In 2022, AnitaB.org analyzed data on representation, programs, and policies from 52 companies, measuring 422,494 technologists across various industries from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

In addition to announcing the Winners, the Top Companies for Women Technologists Key Findings & Insights Report shows that, while many things have rebounded in the tech industry in terms of gender diversity, it is still not quite back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the report, in the past year, companies are making productive efforts to hire more women of color technologists and reported a 5.0% increase in total women technologists from 2021 to 2022. Conversely, attrition rates are higher for women technologists (16%) compared to men technologists (13.7%). That gap widens further for women technologists who are Black (25%), Latinx (18.8%), Native American (18.2%), and Pacific Islander (23.5%). Any gains in intersectional gender diversity due to hiring will be marginal until companies can reduce this high rate of attrition.

"We're thrilled to announce this year's Winners of Top Companies for Women Technologists for their ongoing work to advance intersectional gender equity," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "In 2022, our rights and protections are under attack on both the state and federal levels. Tech companies must ensure women and non-binary technologists have a sense of inclusion and belonging in their workplace. The data and insights from the Winners and other participating companies provide the foundation to begin and continue much-needed conversations around diversity, allowing us to cultivate a truly inclusive community."

Launched in 2011, Top Companies for Women Technologists helps organizations discover areas where they can improve their structural equity and signals a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion that women and non-binary technologists look for in an employer.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

