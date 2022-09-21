FlexAgain Launches Innovative New Joint Supplement To The US Market

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexAgain, established in the United Kingdom, is bringing their joint supplement formula to the US.

Already rated as the best over-the-counter joint supplement before its arrival, by the experts at the Center TRT (Center for Treatment Research and Therapy) and EASNA (Euro American Supplements & Nutrition Association) amongst other supplement bodies, it's already getting high accolades in the US, and it's only been here a few weeks. The first batch of their joint supplement produced in the US sold out in weeks with FlexAgain now being on back order till November the 1st.

We asked Dr Mark Watson from Center TRT what made the supplement so special. "Simply put, all of the ingredients in there have been shown to work in clinical or double blind trials, and for the most part FlexAgain is correctly dosed for the purpose of treating joint pain or OA". He continued, "Like most supplements, it's not a perfect solution, but it will definitely help more than anything else I've seen on the over-the-counter joint supplement market."

The supplement isn't designed to eradicate more severe cases of joint pain, but thousands of customers are now claiming that it has substantially reduced joint soreness and stiffness. Being well known in the UK before the US means that what is new to the States does have a pedigree and a trustworthy reputation.

In a typically British approach, the company themselves said the following about their supplement "We're not going to say we've come up with a magical pill or nobody could copy it, in fact we tell you exactly what's in it and on what dosage on the label. We won't promise you it's going to work -- it may not. What we've created is one supplement and tried to fit as many of the best ingredients into it as possible giving you the best chance of getting something that works for you."

The joint supplement is 4 capsules a day, which does seem like a lot, but there's nothing in there that hasn't been trialed and it's surprisingly less expensive than the US market leaders despite having everything in there and more active ingredients that have been shown to be effective.

Preorder the next batch of FlexAgain from Flexagain.com for $50.99 for a months supply.

