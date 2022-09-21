HHS Technology Group Partners with Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

Award-winning Healthcare IT Marketing & PR agency to collaborate with leader in data and analytics software solutions and services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that HHS Technology Group (HTG), a leader in purpose-built data and analytics software and solutions for the public and private sector, has selected the firm as its agency of record to assist with messaging, marketing, and promotion of its distinct technology solutions, including its recent collaboration on the COVID-19 Research Database designed to create a scalable, repeatable model accelerating real-world pandemic research.

"Healthcare systems, researchers, and agencies need a reliable technology partner to accelerate innovation utilizing our purpose-built platform that allows the harmonization, exploration, visualization, and modeling of patient data," said Brett Furst, president of HTG. "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Amendola as we help answer some of healthcare's most complex questions. Based on HTG's previous relationship working with Amendola and my experience engaging them at other companies, I am confident in Amendola's exceptional abilities to strengthen HTG's position as an industry thought leader and drive our success with customers."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for HTG to showcase the company's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

HTG recently announced a collaboration to offer public and private sector access to resources for the fight against the invisible epidemic of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and long-term COVID-19. This news follows HTG's partnership providing access to the COVID-19 Research Database, a pro bono initiative led by numerous prominent companies to scale an open research database to extract and operationalize insights about critical health challenges. HTG also provides modular, interoperable solutions certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), enabling state agencies to quickly transform their legacy Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) into a modern program.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, live sciences/pharma, and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands and groundbreaking startups disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned PR and marketing team understands the healthcare ecosystem's ongoing complexities and provides strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Technology Group delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for the modernization and operation of systems supporting a broad spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

