Promethean Receives Multiple Honors for Best Education Solution and Brand Identity Redesign

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, has been recognized by Tech & Learning , a key education publication, for its new interactive panel as a top education technology solution for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the Transform Awards North America have shortlisted Promethean for Best Visual Identity from the Education Sector.

As part of Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 program, Promethean's ActivPanel with ActivSync was among the winners for both the primary and secondary education categories. This honor comes following Promethean's launch of the interactive panel at ISTELive in June, in which Tech & Learning again recognized Promethean's new ActivPanel as part of the Best of ISTE awards program.

"Our entire organization has been dedicated to designing a product to meet teacher and student needs as the classroom continues to evolve, and we're excited to see the ActivPanel recognized by such a valued award program like Tech & Learning," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "We're also honored to have been shortlisted by the Transform Awards, as our new identity and logo speak to our commitment to innovation and our passion for serving our customers."

Tech & Learning judges sought nominations that would put the most impressive education technology products and solutions directly in front of readers and ultimately awarded Promethean for supporting innovative and effective teaching and learning in the new school year. The all-new ActivPanel delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience yet. It is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology, which creates a continuous connection between the ActivPanel and the teacher device, providing easy access to content and unparalleled file sharing. ActivPanel has an intuitive interface, user-friendly design, and easy customization capabilities that allow teachers to focus on teaching, not technology. Teachers can record lessons, including classroom voices and panel content, to share with remote and absent students through any platform.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher, Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

The Transform Awards North America recognizes best practices in corporate, product, and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content, and evolution. Promethean's more modern look and feel and updated brand story are meant to bring a renewed focus to the company's groundbreaking role in changing the education technology landscape.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

