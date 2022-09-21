Zynex Monitoring Solutions Announces First Enrollment in a Blood Loss Detection Clinical Trial for its CM-1600 Monitoring System

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation and patient monitoring, today announced it has begun enrollments in a large-scale blood loss detection clinical trial with its second-generation monitoring system, the CM-1600.

The multi-site trial, first initiated with ClinCept, LLC., in partnership with LifeSouth Community Blood Center, is designed to determine the specificity and sensitivity of the CM-1600 in detecting minor blood loss during a whole blood donation procedure. Zynex Monitoring Solutions expects to continue gaining evidence for the use and application of the CM-1600 throughout the study.

"Clinical trials are vital not only to optimizing the performance of our device but also to building the critical body of evidence clinicians need to gain trust in our patented Relative Index," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO, Chairman and Founder.

Donald Gregg, VP of Zynex Monitoring Solutions noted that "Zynex has a robust pipeline of research in our development strategy, and we are excited to kick off this trial to statistically define the sensitivity and specificity of our device."

The trial is expected to include up to 227 subjects and will complete enrollments in early 2023.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

