CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 21, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2022 results on Friday, October 21, 2022.

A conference call with Corus' senior management will take place at 8 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. CT/ 6 a.m. MT/ 5 a.m. PT. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 1.888.394.8218 (toll-free North America) or 647.794.4605 (local or international).

Please dial-in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

This conference call will also be available through a live webcast on the Corus website, www.corusent.com , in the Investor Relations section.

PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes before the start of this call on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

This call will be archived and available for replay on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section beginning October 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until October 28, 2022, at 1.888.203.1112 (toll-free North America) or 647.436.0148 (local or international), using replay code 3761855.

