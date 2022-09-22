"NBA DISTRICT" FAN EVENT IN ABU DHABI TO CELEBRATE THE NBA AND POPULAR CULTURE COMING TOGETHER FROM OCT. 5-9 AS PART OF LEAGUE'S FIRST GAMES IN THE UAE

"NBA DISTRICT" FAN EVENT IN ABU DHABI TO CELEBRATE THE NBA AND POPULAR CULTURE COMING TOGETHER FROM OCT. 5-9 AS PART OF LEAGUE'S FIRST GAMES IN THE UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that "NBA District," an immersive, interactive fan event in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from Thursday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct 9.

NBA District, NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 (PRNewswire)

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. GST, marking the league's first games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf.

Ideal for both those attending the games and visiting the region, NBA District will showcase music, media and art associated with NBA culture. Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

"We are thrilled to maximise the NBA experience with NBA District, an unmissable event for fans and families alike," said Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry. "At Manarat Al Saadiyat, everyone can enjoy an immersive, exciting atmosphere watching the games live, as well as exhilarating basketball activities and entertainment acts. Hosting NBA District as part of the region's first NBA games is another highly memorable moment for Abu Dhabi, as we continue to attract top-tier global sports, share our warm Emirati hospitality and showcase the destination's many exciting, inspiring and relaxing experiences with the world."

NBA District fan activities include official photo opportunities with the iconic Larry O'Brien Trophy and live panel discussions with workshops featuring current and former NBA players, global content creators, artists and entertainers. The "NBA Ice Buckets" pop-up court will allow fans to compete in a buzzer beating basketball game for the chance to win NBA prizes.

A one-day ticket for NBA District costs AED 55, while a ticket for all five days is AED 215. Fans can purchase tickets to NBA District and The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi and follow @NBAArabic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates and news. Fans can also download the NBA Events App for details about appearances and special events at NBA District. Additional events, activities and appearances will be announced prior to the event.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under "Visit Abu Dhabi," serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905313/NBADistrict.jpg

