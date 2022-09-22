SkySafe Announces Fifth Competitive Contract Win in Asia

SkySafe, a leading counter-drone technology company, continues to win military contracts in Asia.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySafe, an airspace security and management technology company, today announced that it has once again been selected as the preferred vendor for counter-drone technology by a major U.S. military ally in Asia. This is the fifth competitive contract win in the region for SkySafe.

"We're proud to continue to be seen as a leader in counter-drone technology by our military allies," said SkySafe Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grant Jordan. "SkySafe's systems have proven to be trusted solutions for protecting the men and women who serve in our allied forces in Asia."

SkySafe has been testing and deploying counter drone capabilities to domestic and foreign military customers since 2015. SkySafe offers comprehensive defense against the threat of drones by applying advanced radio frequency (RF) technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis.

Gary Khoury, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe, said, "SkySafe is proud to share that we have employees from institutions such as MIT, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Army. This uniquely positions SkySafe to provide both military and civilian clients with state-of-the-art solutions to mitigate drone threats."

"As adversaries have increased access to drones, attacks are on the rise," continued Jordan. "Government, military, and private sector organizations need protection for their airspace. We're honored to have once again been selected to provide this protection."

ABOUT SKYSAFE

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud-based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on Twitter @SkySafe .

