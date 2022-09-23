AZRE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Azure Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/azure-power-global-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=32069&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Azure between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Azure Power Global Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law