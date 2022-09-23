Celebrate 'International Observe the Moon Night' with NASA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to participate in NASA's celebration of "International Observe the Moon Night" on Saturday, Oct. 1. This annual, worldwide public engagement event takes place when the Moon is close to first quarter – a great phase for evening observing. Last year about 500,000 people participated from 122 countries and all seven continents.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

This celebration provides opportunities to learn about lunar science and exploration, observe celestial bodies, and honor personal and cultural connections to the Moon.

How to participate:

Host an event in your community; participate in an event; or observe with your family, friends, or on your own. Events can be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Register your participation to add yourself to the map of lunar observers worldwide.

Connect with lunar enthusiasts around the world and share your Moon viewing experience on social media, tagging #ObserveTheMoon.

On October 1, tune into a NASA TV Broadcast from 7 p.m.–8 p.m. EST and find views of the Moon from telescopes around the world on the program's Live Streams page.

Find more information and resources on moon.nasa.gov/observe.

Refer to NASA's Moon viewing guides, activity guides, and custom 2022 program Moon maps to make the most of your observations:

The Moon is a stepping stone to learning more about our solar system, galaxy, and universe. NASA is preparing to launch its Artemis I test flight to the Moon, a major step forward in a new era of human deep-space exploration.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before for the benefit of all.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, with support from many partners.

Launched on June 18, 2009, LRO has collected a treasure trove of data with its seven powerful instruments, making an invaluable contribution to our knowledge about the Moon. LRO is managed by NASA Goddard for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe

For more information about the Oct. 1 live streams, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe-the-moon-night/participate/live-streams/

For more information about the Artemis program, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/

For more information about the Moon, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov

For more information about LRO, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/lro

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA