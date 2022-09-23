New Stock News Chinas First and Largest Office IT Integrated Solution Provider Edianyun Resubmit to HKEX

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edianyun is a major office IT integrated solution provider in China, providing one-stop office IT services on a subscription basis to enterprise customers consisting mainly of SMEs.

According to Zhitong Caijing APP, HKEX revealed that Edianyun had submitted a listing application to HKEX Mainboard again on September 9, with CICC as the exclusive sponsor.

Edianyun is a major office IT integrated solution provider in China, providing one-stop office IT services on a subscription basis to business customers (mainly SMEs). Studies by Frost & Sullivan show that the company has been recognized as the first and largest office IT integrated solution provider in China in terms of revenue, the number of devices under service, and remanufacturing capability.

The report also shows that Edianyun has been dedicated to improving customers' IT experience, and is the first to provide office IT integrated solutions. Its service scope covers pre-installed OS, selected software, and self-developed office IT management tools and devices, along with managed IT services including device configuration, device/engineer deployment, operation and maintenance support, performance optimization, data migration, backup and erasing, and diversified device management services, to cater to all types of customer demands during the whole lifecycle of devices. The company has also developed a SaaS product Epandian to satisfy customers digitalization needs.

Relying on its nationwide service capability, self-developed Nebula system, and industry-leading remanufacturing technology, Edianyun provides one-stop reliable, and flexible services that enable customers to maximize office IT uptime, efficiency, and productivity, and drive business growth. The Nebula system connects the frontend and backend business processes by combining device management, capacity planning, customer relationship management, and service visualization capabilities. The company had around 40,000 subscribed business customers and 1.1 million subscribed devices by June 30, 2022.

According to Edianyun's prospectus, one-stop office IT service is the most essential business and advantage that separate Edianyun from other companies in the marketplace. The company provides customers with a package of devices and comprehensive technical support services, including hardware configuration, device/engineer deployment, support, optimization, and life-cycle management services. Through such one-stop services, the company helps customers maximize office IT uptime, save operating expenses, and drive business growth.

Reliability is another prominent advantage of Edianyun. Under a managed IT service model, Edianyun retains responsibility for the management of the office IT devices of customers. Thanks to its nationwide service network, the company can provide on-site technical support and 2-hour door-to-door services within the optimized response time to customer requests. The remote service desk can handle all kinds of transactions ranging from routine inspection to system upgrades via 24-hour around-the-clock IT support and assistance channels.

The business flexibility also guarantees to provide pay-as-you-go subscription mode for customers subscribing service on-demand, saving their efforts on purchasing and keeping devices.

Apart from the above, Edianyun also has many other competitive advantages compared with traditional rental service providers, including extensive technical support for meeting customer expectations on continuous operation and other value-added services such as asset and inventory management tools and supply of accessory kits.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the enterprise office IT service industry in China is a huge market with strong growth potential. The market size of enterprise office IT services is expected to increase from RMB156.0 billion in 2021 to RMB213.9 billion in 2026. Besides, Edianyun had a market share of 0.6% in the enterprise office IT service industry in terms of revenue in 2021.

The financial statement reported that the company revenue had reached RMB 632 million, 813 million, 1,184 million, 518 million, and 655 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, 2020, 2021, and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively. The gross profit for these periods was RMB 240 million, 337 million, 565 million, 248 million, and 333 million, respectively.

