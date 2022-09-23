Riverside Oral Surgery Named One of New Jersey's Best Places to Work

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the premier oral and maxillofacial surgery group in New Jersey, has been named one of the Best Places to Work (medium market employer) in 2022 by NJBIZ. Each year, the list of best places to work is determined by the selected companies' own employees. According to NJ BIZ, the program confidentially collects data and allows employees to share feedback about their employers.

Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the New Jersey Devils, is the largest surgeon owned and operated oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in the state. At ten locations and over a hundred employees, the founder, managing partner, and Instagram's famed "BloodyToothGuy", Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, reflects on the group's inception, "I founded Riverside Oral Surgery over fifteen years ago with a vision of providing patients with uncompromised care in an unparalleled setting. We have, and always will, strive for the optimal patient experience…each and every time."

Drs. Jason M. Auerbach, Sung H. Cho, Shawn Lynn, and key members of the Riverside team will formally accept this prestigious honor at the state's awards ceremony and reception on September 29th at The Event Center @ iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. The group will also host a private event to celebrate the award and honor their own team members' hard work and dedication.

Dr. Auerbach remarks, "We are incredibly proud to be given this distinct honor because it reflects the approval of our most valuable asset – our employees. Our team members always have and always will be the backbone of our organization. Without them and their commitment to us, we couldn't do what we do best, deliver the optimal patient experience."

