Festool Partners with Systainer Systems to Take Van Tool Organization to a New Level

New company offers unmatched van customization options for every need and trade

LEBANON, Ind., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions recently partnered with Systainer Systems – a game changer in tool storage and transportation. The new line of innovative, state-of-the art products will dramatically enhance any tradesperson's ability to organize their van. Designed to save time and money, Systainers are now integrated into sturdy, stylish bott Smartvan van racking solutions – professional van storage systems to keep tools organized, safe and accessible – ensuring tradespeople arrive prepared at every job site.

"This partnership is a natural step for Festool to further help the professional tradespeople we serve with our high-quality tools," said Clint Chapman, CEO, Festool USA. "The seamless integration of Festool tools – delivered in Systainers – attaching perfectly into a Systainer-specific van allows for more efficient and better organized mobile workshops."

Systainer Systems are built precisely for the dimensions of work vehicles and allow for unmatched customization to fit any tradesperson's specific trade and workflow. The affordable, modular solutions ensure equipment remains secure and in perfect order – and will help tradespeople save time, cargo space and fuel costs.

Systainer Systems are designed for seamless compatibility with the standard fixing points in the most popular makes and models of work vans including Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Mercedes-Benz, RAM and more. Systainer Systems require no complex measuring and don't leave any wasted space. The installation is simple and only requires tradespeople to affix the brackets to the frame and bolt them for a perfect fit.

To see if your van is compatible with Systainer Systems check out the online configurator. To learn more about Systainer Systems and its myriad of layout combinations, visit www.systainersystems.com.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

