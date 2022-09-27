Hurricane Ian is about to hit Tamba Bay as a major hurricane category

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is on high alert as the hurricane will bring severe conditions to the west coast, the most affected areas are going to be Port Myers and Tampa Bay region.

Hurricane Ian, view on satelitte image (PRNewsfoto/Windyty, SE) (PRNewswire)

Hurricane Ian has passed over western Cuba as a category 3 storm. Maximum sustained winds were 201 km/h. Ian is slowly moving into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which could possibly enhance its intensification and strike Florida as a category 4 hurricane, based on Hurricane Tracker at Windy.com.

Next, Ian heads to Florida. Landfall is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, though the track, timing, and intensity could still change.

Hurricane forecasting is primarily handled by NOAA-at and ECMWF models. Most news sites provide only one view of a given hurricane. Windy.com has changed this by providing all available models for a particular hurricane. This allows media representatives, rescue teams, and the public to see all possible hurricane paths and not have to rely on just one model.

In addition, all users have the ability to see the hurricane's evolution in satellite imagery, visualizing winds, rainfall, storms, or current temperatures.

Windy.com was originally created as a weather forecasting app for kiters, surfers, and other extreme sportsmen who need to know an accurate forecast of not only the weather but especially the development of weather conditions for their hobby. Gradually, however, the app has become an essential part of the professional lives of people whose lives depend on accurate weather forecasting. We're talking about sailors, pilots, firefighters, or just people in emergency staff during natural disasters. During hurricanes, images from Windy.com have become an integral part of news coverage and information for residents in affected areas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909004/Windyty_SE_Report.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Windyty, SE