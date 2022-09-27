TargEDys and Inoliva announce they have entered a distribution partnership to bring Satylia® to Turkey

LONGJUMEAU, France, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TargEDys and Inoliva, an affiliate of Abdi Ibrahim, have signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement to bring Satylia, a food supplement based on the next-generation probiotic Hafnia alvei HA4597, to the Turkish market.

Satylia, also called EnteroSatys in other markets, is a precision probiotic with a characterized mechanism of action at molecular level: it increases feelings of fullness thanks to the probiotic's protein ClpB that mimics the satiety hormone alpha-MSH. Its efficacy was demonstrated in a clinical trial involving 230 overweight adults. It is a new, natural, safe, and effective solution to weight management and a multi-award winner.

Turkey has a population of 85 million and is the highest-ranking country in Europe for obesity and overweight.

Grégory Lambert, CEO of TargEDys:

"We are thrilled about this new collaboration. Inoliva, with its premium and scientific positioning, backed by the superb pharmaceutical establishment of Abdi Ibrahim, is the best possible partner for Satylia!"

Aslı Biçer, General Manager of Inoliva:

"The weight management category has a volume growth of 76% in Turkey, due to a growing number of people with obesity and increasing awareness on healthy living. We wanted to exist in this market with a clinically-proven, natural, side-effect-free and sustainable solution. Satylia is exactly what we were looking for. Our goal is to improve the eating habits of consumers and become #1 choice among weight management brands."

About Inoliva and Abdi Ibrahim

Inoliva is a pioneering pharmaceutical company formed under the leadership of experienced specialists, driven by the mission to provide the public with access to revolutionary products that aid in the preservation of life.

The strategy of Inoliva is multi-channel with a focus on dieticians, a strong relationship with the pharmacist's network, combined with a DTC promotion.

Abdi Ibrahim, the leading pharmaceutical company in Turkey, acquired 90% of Inoliva's shares in 2021 and will focus on growth in consumer healthcare and biotechnology in future years.

About TargEDys®

TargEDys® is a commercial-stage French biotech specialized in the development of nutraceutical solutions through microbiome interventions. The company is based on 15 years of research on the microbiota conducted within academic laboratories. TargEDys® develops a product portfolio focusing on overweight, undernutrition, and mental health, all based on the concept of PreciBiomic strains backed by a molecular mechanism of action and in vivo studies.

