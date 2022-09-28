Sanford Rose Associates – Newman Group Search welcomes Brigid Sciaccotta as Practice Leader of the firm's new Interim Workforce Division.

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaccotta, a member of the National Insurance Recruiters Association (NIRA), brings to the role 17 years of collective experience in the Insurance and Accounting & Finance sectors, facilitating both Direct Hire and Interim Workforce Staffing to provide immediate short-term and long-term staffing solutions.

Newman Group Search launches new nationwide Interim Workforce Division and names Practice Leader

The newly created Interim Workforce department and leadership role are the firm's response to escalating demand for interim talent in the insurance arena, according to Peg Newman, Partner. Newman cites economic forces such as the pandemic, "The Great Resignation," and the "Retirement Cliff" as drivers for the current need for short-term and "special project" employees at commercial insurance and employee benefits organizations.

"Brigid's extensive Insurance background gives her the knowledge and insight necessary to provide the expert-level hiring support Insurance leaders require to remain focused on their teams' objectives." Newman said. "Her reputation of being an advocate for each of her candidates and clients is exactly what Newman Group Search was looking for in a leader of our new Interim Workforce Division. We are excited to take this next step with Brigid in our continuous pursuit of simplifying the search for talent."

Filling temporary or project staffing gaps allows insurance firms to preview employees' skill sets risk-free before hiring long-term. The Interim Workforce team will offer nationwide staffing solutions including end-of-year support, open enrollment support, and retiring or on-leave employee coverage.

The Newman Group is the National Commercial Risk & Insurance Search division for Sanford Rose Associates. Sanford Rose Associates has more than 150 Offices worldwide and has been recognized for more than a decade as one of North America's Top 10 Search Firms by Executive Search Review.

The Newman Group is an industry leader and is known for working with recognized leaders in the insurance industry to help them build powerful teams that maximize results for their firms.

careers.newmangroupsearch.com

Contact: Peg Newman, Partner

peg@sanfordrose.com

(801) 908-8000

www.newmangroupsearch.com

View original content:

SOURCE Newman Group Search