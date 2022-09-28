Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular selects Ericsson to future-proof network

Ericsson will modernize Pine Cellular's existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions across radio and core

Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services for an improved user experience

Upgrade includes more than 140 sites in Pine Cellular's network

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving southeastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson) (PRNewswire)

With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers.

"The key to our success has been our local commitment and desire to improve the communities we serve," said Jerry Whisenhunt, General Manager of Pine Cellular. "We needed a partner that could provide the latest technology so we could continue to grow our business, and we felt Ericsson had the best products and solutions to make this upgrade successful."

Headquartered in Broken Bow, Okla., Pine Cellular is part of the Pine family of companies which started offering telephone service in 1911 and has grown to provide Cellular, IPTV, and Fiber to the Home. Under the agreement, Ericsson will modernize the existing core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 140 sites in Pine Cellular's network.

Ericsson will provide its industry-leading Cloud Packet Core, as well its innovative Ericsson Radio System, MINI-LINK and Router 6000 products and solutions. This robust portfolio of products and solutions will allow Pine to expand its connectivity footprint, reach more customers, and continue delivering high-speed internet to rural America.

"Pine recognized the need for reliable 5G-ready networks to bring connectivity to businesses and consumers," said Charles Hamby, Vice President of Sales with Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America. "We're proud they've chosen Ericsson for this important work that will help bridge the digital divide and bring fast, reliable broadband service for all."

As a trusted partner to all the major service providers and many regional carriers across the country, Ericsson is committed to supporting the market through the most advanced technology and services.

