Silicon Valley Up-Start, Atom Computing, Chooses Colorado to Build Next-Generation Quantum Computers

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing today announced the opening of its new research and development facility in Boulder during a ceremony attended by industry and academic partners, officials from federal, state, and local government, and representatives from Colorado's Congressional delegation.

"Leading researchers and companies are choosing to partner with Atom Computing to develop quantum-enabled solutions because our atomic arrays have the potential to scale larger and faster than other qubit technologies," said Rob Hays , CEO of Atom Computing.

The new facility is Atom's largest to date and will house future generations of its highly scalable quantum computers, which use atomic arrays of optically-trapped neutral atoms. The company opened its first office, which also serves as its global headquarters, in Berkeley, California in 2018.

Governor Jared Polis called the Boulder facility a significant and important investment in Colorado and evidence the state is emerging as the preeminent hub for quantum computing innovation in the U.S. and globally.

"We are excited to welcome Atom Computing to Boulder, which is already one of the world's most booming centers for the quantum computing sector," Polis said. "The addition of Atom Computing helps further position Colorado as an economic leader for the next big wave of technology development and will create more good-paying jobs for Coloradans."

The Boulder facility represents an important milestone for Atom Computing, which raised $60 million through a Series B earlier this year to build its second-generation systems. The company's 100-qubit prototype system, Phoenix, is housed in Berkeley and recently set an industry record for coherence time .

Hays said the company chose Colorado because of the quantum expertise and top talent in the area and plans to expand its presence in the state.

"We expect to invest $100 million in Colorado over the next three years as we develop our roadmap and hire more employees to support those efforts," he said.

Ben Bloom, Atom Computing's founder and CTO, said the company's strong ties to Colorado also contributed to its decision to build a facility in Boulder.

"Many of our team members, myself included, have connections with local universities," said Bloom, who earned a Ph.D. from University of Colorado-Boulder where he helped renowned physicist, Dr. Jun Ye, build one of the world's most accurate atomic clocks. "We are committed to Colorado."

Jun Ye, who currently serves as Atom's Scientific Advisor, called the new facility an important addition to the quantum ecosystem.

"It is extremely gratifying to see our recent CU graduates emerge as the early trailblazers of the rapidly growing quantum industry," said Ye, a physics professor at CU Boulder. "This creates a powerful ecosystem for the best science and technology to develop side-by-side, providing outstanding opportunities for Colorado students to lead the next wave of innovations in quantum research and the market."

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is building scalable quantum computers with atomic arrays of optically-trapped neutral atoms, empowering researchers and companies to achieve unprecedented breakthroughs. Learn more at atom-computing.com, and follow our journey on LinkedIn and Twitter .

