Timken to Hold Sept. 28 Investor Day; Will Highlight Accomplishments and Outline Plans to Deliver Future Growth

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, is hosting an Investor Day at 9:30 a.m. ET today in New York City.

Richard G. Kyle, president and CEO, and other members of the executive leadership team will review the company's strategy and financial performance, and dive deeper into the profitable growth objectives for its engineered bearings and industrial motion portfolios. In addition, the company will provide new long-term financial targets and outline opportunities to drive significant shareholder value.

"Timken is a high-performing diversified industrial leader and a strong investment," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "With our diverse portfolio, leading product technology and expertise in application engineering, we are well-positioned to capitalize on a number of emerging trends as we meet customers' needs for optimized reliability, efficiency and performance. Our efforts are focused on scaling the enterprise, accelerating the execution of our growth strategy and achieving top-quartile financial performance."

To attend the event via webcast or to access presentation materials, please visit http://investors.timken.com. The webcast passcode is TimkenInvestorDay2022. Presentation materials will be available for download at http://investors.timken.com prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for two weeks following the event.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

