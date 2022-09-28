The Top Two Product Life-Cycle Management Software in 2022 Recognized by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Product Life-Cycle Management Emotional Footprint, naming two providers as Champions.

Product life-cycle management (PLM) software assists in managing the life cycle of the product, part, or component, including conception, design, prototype, build, engineering change, and, ultimately, end-of-life. Product management is a very competitive space where leaders need reliable software to create product roadmaps, capture customer feedback, and manage tasks. The best PLM software can help with business transformation, providing the digital foundation for product development and supply chain strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Product Life-Cycle Management Software Champions are as follows:

Siemens Teamcenter , 81 NEF, ranked high for providing security protection.

Autodesk Fusion 360 , 78 NEF, ranked high for saving time for their clients.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

