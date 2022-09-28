VIOLIFE® EXPANDS PLANT-BASED CHEESE OFFERINGS AT PLNT BURGER

Exclusive partnership aims to make plant-based eating more accessible with a range of delicious cheese menu options

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife , the leading maker of plant-based cheeses, is expanding their menu offerings in partnership with plant-based burger concept, PLNT Burger . Violife will now be the exclusive plant-based cheese offered in all PLNT Burger locations. Menu items featuring Violife include PLNT Cheeseburger, DBL PLNT Cheeseburger, Mushroom BBQ Bacon Burger, Chili Bowl, Chili Cheese Fries, Spicy Chik'N Sandwich, and the Steakhouse Burger.

"We're excited to be able to offer our new and existing fans a new way to enjoy our cheeses in plant-forward dishes that will delight and keep them coming back for more," said Rachel Waynberg, Sr. Marketing Manager, Foodservice, Violife. "This exclusive partnership showcases the deep admiration for Violife and PLNT Burger from fans and we're excited to continue to expand with PLNT Burger stores across the U.S."

Recently named one of Nation's Restaurant News's "Hot Concepts" for 2022, PLNT Burger is thrilled to be partnering with Violife. "We love Violife cheeses," said Director of Culinary, Chef Mike Coletti. "Violife has the creaminess, texture and meltability we've been looking for. We melt their cheeses on all of our burgers and shred them on our chili. From aged cheddar, provolone, and american slices to spicy pepper jack cheese, Violife packs all the flavor of regular cheese without all the allergens."

Violife features a range of award-winning 100% plant-based cheese products. All Violife products are free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts, and soy.

All PLNT Burger products are 100% plant-based, Kosher-certified, Halal, and nut-free. PLNT Burger also offers many gluten-free options.

To learn more about Violife, please visit violifefoods.com and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram . To learn more about PLNT Burger and its full menu of delicious offerings, please visit plntburger.com .

About Violife:

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from "vios", the Greek word for life, Violife therefore means life squared. We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica in Greece, since the 1990's Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods. Violife products were created over 20 years ago by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar which prohibits eating dairy products.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit violife.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration – from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

About PLNT Burger: Founded in 2019 by social entrepreneur Seth Goldman and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, PLNT Burger is a quick-service restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America's favorite foods with eco-conscious, plant-based alternatives. With a focus on juicy, indulgent burgers, soft-serve ice cream and savory snacks, PLNT Burger's mission is to provide each and every person with the ability to "eat the change" with delicious foods they love and crave. PLNT Burger offerings are free of any animal products, without compromising flavor or experience.

