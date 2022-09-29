Nearly 20% of Daters are Dating Less Due to Inflation

LendingTree finds that the rising cost of dates amid inflation is a major challenge for dating Americans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree® , the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released its survey exploring dating habits amid inflation. The survey found that 77% of dating Americans say dating would be easier if they had more money, with nearly 1 in 5 going on fewer dates due to inflation. Additionally, LendingTree found that 22% of millennials have incurred debt due to their dating habits - the most of any generation.

Key findings

77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. This is more common among men (83%) than women (73%). Regardless, 32% say they'd still go on a date even if they couldn't pay for it, with men (36%) more likely to do so than women (30%).

Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) of those who are dating say they're going on fewer dates because of inflation. Another 14% are trying to spend less on dates.

Millennials (22%) are most likely to incur debt because of their dating spending habits. Gen Zers are the second most likely to take on dating-related debt, at 19%.

6% of Americans have had their card declined on a first date, but six-figure earners and those with an annual household income between $75,000 and $99,999 are most likely to snag a second date regardless.

LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz, had this to add:

"Dating has always been expensive. Throw rampant inflation into the mix and it can make an already challenging situation even tougher. However, with a well-thought-out budget and a little bit of creativity and planning, you should still be able to have plenty of fun without drowning in debt."

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,578 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 76 from Aug. 12 to 16, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2022:

Generation Z: 18 to 25

Millennial: 26 to 41

Generation X: 42 to 56

Baby boomer: 57 to 76

