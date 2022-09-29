TRIWEST IS NOW IN-NETWORK WITH CRESTVIEW RECOVERY

Patients Now Have Even Greater Options When Paying For Treatment

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Recovery, a Portland, Oregon-based addiction and mental health treatment center has now partnered with TriWest, a leading provider of healthcare in the United States. This means that Crestview Recovery can provide high-quality addiction treatment services to even more people struggling with addiction and other mental health disorders. TriWest has now joined Blue Cross Blue Shield, Shasta, Moda and Providence Health Plan as In-Network Providers for Crestview Recovery.

Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center located in Portland, Oregon. (PRNewswire)

Crestview Recovery remains dedicated to offering accessible, affordable, and high-quality addiction treatment options. The partnership with TriWest will help Crestview meet the needs of those who rely on our services.

TriWest Insurance is a leading provider of health insurance in the United States and has been providing quality health care coverage to its members since 1996. TriWest Healthcare Alliance is dedicated to serving our nation's veteran and military communities. TriWest's mission is to provide quality, affordable health care coverage to its members. TriWest also provides tools and resources to help members make informed decisions about their health care.

Being in-network with TriWest provides many advantages. First, it means that Crestview Recovery can provide mental health services to more people, particularly veterans, who need it. Second, as an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery can offer its services at a lower cost to TriWest members because TriWest has negotiated a contract with Crestview Recovery that offers a discounted rate to its members.

As an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery is held to a very high standard of care. Therefore, TriWest members can feel confident they are receiving quality treatment for addiction and other mental health disorders.

About Crestview Recovery: Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center in the Pacific Northwest. It offers a variety of evidence-based treatment modalities, including individual and group therapy, 12-step support groups, and experiential therapies. All of Crestview Recovery's programs are individualized to meet the unique needs of each client.

Media Contact: Crestview Recovery, 866-262-0531

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crestview Recovery