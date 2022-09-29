Truist Foundation donates $1 million for hurricane relief in Florida

Funds will support local nonprofits focused on medium- and long-term community needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Foundation today announced donations totaling $1 million to support relief and recovery efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Truist Foundation will provide three Florida regions with $200,000 each to support a nonprofit focused on disaster relief efforts. Additionally, Truist Foundation will grant $400,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ian. The CDP focuses on meeting medium- and long-term needs such as rebuilding homes and livelihoods, mental health services and other challenges identified by communities that arise as recovery efforts progress.

"Our hearts are with our teammates, clients and communities impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian and those who remain in the path of this storm," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. "The importance of our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities has never been more clear, and we're committed to helping those in need. We stand ready to help our communities recover and rebuild."

Earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as Hurricane Ian. Those funds will help shelter and support thousands of families and individuals impacted by the storm.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

