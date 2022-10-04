Construction Partners, Inc. Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ian

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today provided an initial update following the landfall of Hurricane Ian regarding its impact on the Company's operations.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Hurricane Ian. This was a record storm that tore through three of the five states in which we operate, causing significant destruction, power outages and hardships for many communities across Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina. At CPI, the safety of our employees is our top priority, and I am proud of our team's proactive measures to give our employees time and encouragement to prepare for the storm's impact. CPI now stands ready to help repair and rebuild our affected communities once we are called upon by our city and state customers.

"While our facilities in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina did not sustain significant damage, operations were affected across many of these markets during the final week of September as we sought to keep our people safe and secure our operating assets.

"Following the passage of Hurricane Ian, we have now resumed work that was delayed in the final week of September across all of our markets, and new project work will be necessary in certain local markets impacted by the storm. Despite the hardships faced by many in our local communities, we are thankful to have endured the storm, and we are prepared to assist with the much-needed recovery efforts."

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

