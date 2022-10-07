Hitachi LG Data Storage 'AI Interactive Display' won the 2022 Good Design Award.

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as HLDS) announced on the 7th that the smart signage "AI Interactive Display," which provides various solution services, won the "Good Design Award" in Japan following the main award of the German iF Design Award in April.

The Japan Institute of Design Promotion review opinion said, "The design has a great impact on purchase in that it improves the quality of space, can be used in two types depending on how it is used, and it is easy to assemble and dismantle."

Smart signage (PRNewswire)

Unlike conventional signage, HLDS' AI Interactive Display product was designed simply to harmonize in any space by applying a clean white color to a 29-inch screen, and was designed to be used by users for various environments such as floor stands and table stands.

The product is a digital signage with a built-in RGB camera for face recognition, which can respond to customer management, Time & Attendance management at once as well as access control through face recognition. It is equipped with a high-sensitivity touch screen with LG Display's in-TOUCH technology as well as a digital signage's original information display function, so customers can feel the same experience as in mobile phones in various kiosks and unmanned solution devices. In addition, Hitachi's PBI (Public Biometric Infrastructure) technology enables safe management of personal information, including biometric information, and its scalability is endless.

Meanwhile, the Good Design Award has been organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion since 1957, and is considered an internationally recognized design award.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hitachi-LG Data Storage