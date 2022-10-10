Connected Nation's VP of GeoAnalytics to serve as President of international geospatial professional association URISA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation's Ashley Hitt, Vice President, GeoAnalytics, begins her one-year term this week as President of the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) following the GIS-Pro 2022 conference in Boise, Idaho. URISA is an international nonprofit association that connects people and resources in the geospatial community.

Geospatial data is crucial to every aspect of our mission, as well as everything that drives today's digital society.

"Geospatial data is crucial to every aspect of Connected Nation's mission, as well as everything that drives today's digital society," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. "URISA is the premiere organization for geospatial practitioners, and we are thrilled to see Ashley lend her leadership talents to this esteemed delegation."

Last year, Hitt was voted by URISA members as President-Elect. She will now step into the role of President for the upcoming year, alongside newly elected President-Elect Thomas Fisher, and Directors Josiah Burkett, Bernadette de Leon, and Matthew J. Gerike.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve URISA as President," said Hitt. "There is so much amazing work the organization and members do for the geospatial industry. URISA has a strong vision and strategic goals for the profession, for all students and professionals, and for the organization itself. This is an amazing association that has provided so many opportunities and solutions for everything geospatial. I am also incredibly grateful that Connected Nation provides so much support for professional development opportunities such as this. I look forward to the next year as URISA President!"

About Us: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

