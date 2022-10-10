Horter Investment Management Expands Advisor Support, Adding Specialists in Paraplanning and New Business Support Areas

Today, during challenging financial market conditions, the expanded Horter Paraplanning and support team helps advisors with back office functions. With the added support, Horter Advisors have time to focus on their strength - finding tactical investment solutions for clients.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management, LLC (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 40 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 30 independent advisory firms representing over 50 additional investment advisor representatives, today announced the company has added Paraplanning and Advisor Support staff to increase back office support for HIM Advisors.

Drew Horter, Founder and Chief Investment Strategist, Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

Planning & Allocation Specialists work with Horter Advisors in a strategic capacity including case preparation, client onboarding, and general support (RMD's, withdrawals, banking charges) in helping build relationships.

"The stock market is down and interest rates keep rising," said Drew Horter, Founder & CEO Horter Investment Management. "We want our HIM Advisors to be able to spend their time focused on helping new and existing clients implement strategies designed to help protect their assets. The additional Investment Advisor support will allow them to do just that."

Planning & Allocation Specialists work with Horter Advisors in a strategic capacity including case preparation, client onboarding, and general support (RMD's, withdrawals, banking charges) in helping build relationships.

With a Planning & Allocation Specialist on their team, HIM Advisors receive compliance and operational support that helps give them peace of mind.

"In addition to helping in the client service area, increased support also allows our Advisors to reduce their operating costs," continued Horter. "And better effectiveness and efficiency means our Advisors have more time for family-life balance."

Horter Investment Management is committed to offering the strongest Advisor support within the industry. To that end, the company says they expect to continue expanding support in the future for both existing and new Horter Advisors. For more information about Horter Investment Management visit www.horterinvestment.com

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 40 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 30 independent advisory firms representing over 50 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, CEO and Founder has over 40 years' experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles. More info: www.horterinvestment.com

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Horter Financial Strategies and other non-affiliated insurance agencies. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through AXOS Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions.

* Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money. Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client assets can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Media Contact: Mike Dektas, mike@creativestorm.com, 15132663590

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horter Investment Management