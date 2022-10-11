Airtasker launches in Los Angeles as demand for flexible work soars against backdrop of rising inflation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New marketplace, Airtasker , has officially launched in Los Angeles (LA) today to empower Angelenos to find flexible work and earn income to help offset increased living costs.

Airtasker Logo (PRNewsfoto/Airtasker) (PRNewswire)

Airtasker is a new marketplace in the US where you can literally get any task done from everyday to-dos like yard work to odd jobs like bike assembly, data entry or even Halloween face painting .

Over the past three months, Airtasker recorded a 500% increase in service provider or 'Tasker' registrations¹ nationally and with LA County's unemployment rate at 4.9%² — above the national average of 3.7%³ — there's increased demand for flexible work opportunities.

With high population density and being the second most populated US city, Airtasker saw an opportunity to make a real impact in LA and is already seeing strong growth signals from the community.

"LA city recorded the highest number of posted tasks organically, which shows strong early demand from locals to lean into convenience culture by connecting with skilled Taskers who can get the job done."

"As a vibrant city full of innovators and change-makers, we're excited to help Angelenos check more of their to-do lists while also helping Taskers find flexible work so they can turn their passions into profits," says Airtasker CEO and Founder Tim Fung.

In the US, the average task value is $217 however a top earning Tasker could earn over $7,000 per month by sharing their skills within the marketplace.

Categories with the highest average task value include painting ($670), gardening / lawn mowing ($431) and mechanic jobs ($373).

With a unique "infinitely horizontal" model, Airtasker empowers both Customers and Taskers to independently negotiate the task scope and budget. The Airtasker marketplace is built on transparency and trust, and facilitates secure end-to-end transactions where users build up reputation through reviews, star ratings and badges.

Following a AUD$20.7 million (USD$14.2 million) capital raise in 2021, Airtasker will use the proceeds to further invest in international growth initiatives with its current focus on North American expansion.

LA-based Tasker, Solomon, recently signed up to Airtasker to monetize his skills. "Using Airtasker has been an amazing option to find flexible work that I can do around my schedule and study commitments. With the rising cost of living, it's been hard to make ends meet so the earnings from Airtasker should help alleviate some pressure on my budget.

Airtasker gives me the confidence to share my skills; whether it's through graphic design or as a personal assistant. It's great to have the opportunity to choose my own hours and make offers on tasks so I can start building up my profile and reputation with star-ratings and reviews." Solomon said.

Since first launching in Australia in 2012, Airtasker is a household name in Australia and has expanded to the UK and the US with a growing global community of over 4.7 million members.

To learn more, visit airtasker.com/us or download the app from the App Store or Android Store.

References:

¹ Percentage increase in Tasker registrations (September 2022 vs July 2022)

² LA unemployment rate, August 2022

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CALOSA7URN

³ National unemployment rate, August 2022

https://www.statista.com/statistics/273909/seasonally-adjusted-monthly-unemployment-rate-in-the-us/#:~:text=U.S.%20monthly%20unemployment%20rate,fell%20to%205.3%20in%202021 .

About Airtasker:

Airtasker is a local services marketplace that connects people who need work done with people who want to work.

Since launching in Australia in 2012, Airtasker has grown its global community to over 4.7 million members across Australia, the UK and the United States.

Following its acquisition of Zaarly in May 2021, Airtasker first launched marketplaces in Kansas City, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta and has now launched in Los Angeles as its priority market. For more information visit: airtasker.com/us .

