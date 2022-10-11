Anthropologie Announces Yearlong Partnership with YoungArts

The Lifestyle Brand Continues to Identify, Amplify & Invest in the Futures of Emerging Creative Talent

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the beloved American lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce a yearlong partnership with YoungArts, the prestigious arts development nonprofit. Through this exciting partnership, Anthropologie hopes to improve access to careers in the arts through financial donations, collaborations, customer fundraising, employee engagement, and mentorship opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthropologie) (PRNewswire)

During their 30th Anniversary celebrations, Anthropologie announced the launch of their most significant philanthropic activation to date, a signature charitable cause that will focus on education and the arts. Together with Anthropologie Group brands BHLDN and Terrain, Anthropologie pledged a charitable donation of $1 million dollars to programs dedicated to education and the arts over the next four years. The partnership with YoungArts kicks off this ambitious initiative.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with YoungArts," said Tricia Smith, Global CEO of Anthropologie Group. "The alignment between our organizations' commitment to identifying, amplifying, and investing in young creatives made this partnership a perfect fit. YoungArts is at the forefront of developing young talent, while also supporting them over the duration of their careers. We are proud to align ourselves with an organization paving the way for artists from varying disciplines and backgrounds."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Anthropologie and appreciate their dedication to expressing and empowering creativity in their work and in the world," said Sarah Arison, Chair of the Board of YoungArts. "With their robust and dedicated community, along with our commitment to amplifying the potential of exceptional artists, I know that we will inspire and create meaningful opportunities for artists."

Anthropologie and YoungArts are excited to work together to offer students career-altering opportunities and incite meaningful change through collaborative programming. Through the yearlong partnership, Anthropologie has committed to a donation of $250,000 to YoungArts, as well as an employee donation-match program. Additionally, on Giving Tuesday, 100% of net proceeds of all candle sales in-store and online will benefit YoungArts.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. They take pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding their customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, their product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. They reach customers in over 100 countries and operate more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

YoungArts was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development, and community throughout an artist's career. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15–18 (or grades 10–12 in the United States) that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

Media Contact

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

pr@anthropologie.com

YoungArts (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthropologie