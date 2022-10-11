AUNT JACKIE'S SURPRISES FISK UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS TEAM WITH $25,000

TUCKER, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, while on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the newly formed FISK University women's gymnastics team was surprised with a $25,000 check from Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils. The donation will cover the sixteen-member team's travel expenses enabling these talented student athletes to attend national competitions. This team is the first intercollegiate gymnastics team in HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) history and will compete against colleges across the country. The women, prior to going on the show, were also treated to a full Aunt Jackie's glam makeover and the studio audience all went home with $100 Aunt Jackie's gift cards.

Kendria Strong, Chief Marketing Officer at House of Cheatham, parent company to Aunt Jackie’s, along with the FISK gymnastics team and Jennifer Hudson (PRNewswire)

Aunt Jackie's Celebrates The Launch of Elixir Essentials With a Special Gift To the Fisk University Gymnastics Team

"Having the first HBCU gymnastics team means making history," trumpets Coach Corrinne Tarver. "We are paving the way for future gymnasts to be able to attend a HBCU and continue their gymnastics career; this donation means the world to us!"

"Aunt Jackie's is dedicated to the ongoing support of HBCU students, and we're thrilled FISK has launched the first ever women's gymnastics team," says HBCU graduate Kendria Strong, Chief Marketing Officer at House of Cheatham, parent company to Aunt Jackie's. "These students are the best and the brightest and it's our honor to help lay the groundwork for their future success."

In 2021, House of Cheatham gifted three million dollars to Clark Atlanta University to fund The Robert H. "Bob" Bell/House of Cheatham Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development to support the education and growth of Black entrepreneurs. Bob" H. Bell, built House of Cheatham's brands into household names.

Aunt Jackie's continues to grow with the latest launch of the Elixir Essentials, a hair and scalp oil trio formulated with natural ingredients including Biotin, Rosemary, Collagen, Tea Tree Oil, and Jamaican Black Castor Oil to provide moisture while supporting thicker fuller strands and protective styles.

About House of Cheatham / Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils

House of Cheatham is a privately held company located in Tucker GA, established in 1924, as a personal care and grooming products manufacturer. Its portfolio currently, sold in over 30 countries, includes 11 brands of hair and skin care products including Aunt Jackie's and Originals by Africa's Best. Learn more about the company's brands and commitments at: www.houseofcheatham.com and www.auntjackiescurlsandcoils.com

Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils www. (PRNewswire)

Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils Elixir Essentials - a hair and scalp oil trio formulated with natural ingredients including Biotin, Rosemary, Collagen, Tea Tree Oil, and Jamaican Black Castor Oil to provide moisture while supporting thicker fuller strands and protective styles. (PRNewswire)

