Cambria Hotels Opens First Property in Maine

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels--an upscale brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) known for delivering little luxuries and design-forward accommodations in sought-after destinations--continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of its first hotel in Maine: the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port. The six-story, 102-room hotel underscores the brand's growth across New England, joining the recently opened Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.

Located at 25 Hancock Street, the newest Cambria hotel is ideally situated on Portland's renowned "Peninsula" and positions guests just steps from local restaurants, breweries, and entertainment, as well as the city's historic seacoast. The upscale hotel is also adjacent to the headquarters of publicly traded corporations Covetrus and WEX Inc. and provides travelers with easy access to other major area employers, including Maine Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, and Northeastern University's Roux Institute, along with top leisure attractions such as The Portland Museum of Art and the Old Port.

"Portland is a unique New England city, steeped in rich tradition and beloved by visitors and locals alike for the sense of wonder its breathtaking landscapes and iconic arts and culture scene evokes--and as Maine's largest city and corporate epicenter, it's also a critical driver of the state and regional economy," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "From the start, Cambria's expansion has focused on growth in markets with strong business and leisure demand, and the city of Portland checks all these boxes and more. This makes it the ideal spot to debut the Pine Tree State's first Cambria and we cannot wait to welcome New England travelers to yet another brand-defining property in our growing lineup of Cambria hotels across the Northeast."

The Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar concept overlooking a garden growing hops and a multi-use courtyard.

- Locally inspired design and décor to showcase the unique personality of the surrounding Portland community, including green spaces such as the environmentally conscious "green roof."

- Celebrity-chef-curated menu from Fabio Viviani featuring locally sourced, freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails, including brews provided by Shipyard Brewing Co., located next door to the hotel.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Covered parking

- 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel in Portland Downtown Old Port was developed by Koucar Management, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest and the recent recipient of Choice Hotels' coveted Premier Developer award. In addition to the newest Cambria, the Koucar team also owns the Cambria Hotel Shelby Township-Detroit and the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront, along with the Cambria Hotel Downtown Detroit slated to open later this year.

There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

