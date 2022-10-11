SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GALWAY TOOL & MOULD

Galway is SyBridge's First Acquisition In Europe, Adds To Life Sciences & Consumer Portfolio

Transaction Marks SyBridge's Thirteenth Acquisition in Three Years

SyBridge Continues to Develop into an Industrial Technology Solutions Partner for Customers in High-Growth Industries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge"), a global industrial technology company, announced today that it has acquired Galway Tool & Mould Limited ("Galway"), a leader in the precision tooling market. Galway Tool & Mould is headquartered in Galway, Ireland and expands SyBridge's presence in the high precision life sciences end-market. This transaction represents SyBridge's first investment in Europe and its thirteenth acquisition since inception in 2019.

For more than 30 years, Galway has been a leader in designing and manufacturing high precision, high performance molds, primarily for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its location in Galway, Ireland places it at the epicenter of Ireland's more than 300 medical technology manufacturers. Galway provides full end-to-end solutions, from design and engineering to aftermarket parts, spares and repairs.

New York based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 and committed $200 million of equity capital to create a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies, said of the transaction, "Galway is an excellent addition to SyBridge's growing industrial technology platform. They have a long and proven track record of exceeding customer expectations in applications that require high levels of precision and quality. This transaction also marks an important milestone for SyBridge by expanding our footprint into Europe. The addition of Galway to our Life Sciences business allows us to better serve our global customers through our operations in North America and now Europe."

Bill McDonough, President of SyBridge's Consumer & Life Sciences Business Unit, added, "Padraig McFadden, Galway Founder and Managing Director, has done an outstanding job in building and maintaining a high-quality life sciences tooling company. Under Padraig's continuing leadership, we are confident that the entire Galway team will enhance our range of global solutions. We are excited to welcome the new members of our team and look forward to working together to support our customers' continued growth."

Padraig McFadden, Founder and Managing Director of Galway, commented, "We are very pleased to be part of SyBridge Technologies. The combination of Galway's expertise in the field and SyBridge's breadth of manufacturing and technology capabilities across North America enhances opportunities for our customers and employees alike."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is the combination of 13 acquisitions made to combine different products, services and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan and has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Galway Tool & Mould

Galway Tool & Mould design and manufacture outstandingly precise, high-performance, cost-effective injection molds. They bring your concept through to complex injection mold solutions. Over 30 years of reliability, innovation and superior quality has made them the preferred partner to many of the World's leading Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.galwaytoolandmould.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE SyBridge Technologies & Crestview Partners