ANTIDUMPING AND COUNTERVAILING DUTY PETITIONS LODGED AGAINST PAPER FILE FOLDER IMPORTS INTO THE UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding LLP announced that the Coalition of Domestic Folder Manufacturers filed petitions today with the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) and U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) charging that unfairly priced and/or subsidized imports of paper file folders from India, China, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the domestic industry. The petitions cover imports of all types of paper file folders, including manila folders, hanging folders, fastener folders, classification folders, expanding folders, pockets, jackets, and wallets.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

The antidumping petitions allege that Chinese, Indian, and Vietnamese exporters of file folders are dumping at rates of up to 236.38 percent.

By law, the ITC will immediately commence a preliminary investigation to determine whether there is a reasonable indication that the U.S. domestic industry is materially injured, or threatened with material injury, by reason of imports from China, India, and Vietnam. If the ITC's preliminary determination is affirmative, Commerce will proceed to investigate and determine the margins of dumping for imports from all three countries and the rate of subsidization of imports from India. Cash deposits on preliminary countervailing duties could be collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on entries from India as soon as January, and cash deposits on preliminary antidumping duties could be collected on entries from all three countries as early as March.

The Coalition of Domestic Folder Manufacturers expects the investigation to be completed over the next 12 to 14 months. "The domestic manufacturers of paper file folders believe in free and fair competition. The filing of today's petition represents the first step in a process to address the dumped and subsidized imports that have been distorting the United States market," said Mike Taylor of King & Spalding, attorney for the domestic industry.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S