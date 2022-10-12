The Halifax Group Promotes Amit Swaroop to Principal

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has promoted Amit Swaroop to Principal from Vice President. Mr. Swaroop, who is based in Washington, D.C., is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments, as well as supporting portfolio companies. He currently serves on the boards of Halifax portfolio companies Maverick Fitness (Orangetheory Fitness franchisee), PJ United (Papa John's Pizza franchisee), Southern Exteriors and Truvant.

"We are proud to recognize Amit and his contributions to Halifax," said Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner. "His investment acumen, ability to connect with management teams and his joyful demeanor has proven to be invaluable. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to Halifax in the years ahead."

Mr. Swaroop, who joined Halifax in early 2019, was previously a Vice President at H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity firm. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Industrial Growth Partners, and he started his career as an investment banking analyst at Barclays Capital. Mr. Swaroop earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Beta Gamma Sigma and with Honors, and a BA in Mathematical Methods in Social Sciences and Economics from Northwestern University, where he also received an undergraduate certificate in Financial Economics from the Kellogg School of Management. He is currently co-President of DCPE and an active member of the Northwestern Alumni Association.

"Amit has proven himself to be an integral part of our team, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion," said Chris Cathcart, Halifax Managing Partner. "Amit is the consummate professional and team player, and we are grateful for his tireless commitment to the Halifax mission."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

