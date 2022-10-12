MyndVR Announces Strategic Partnership with Oroi

First Ever Trans-Atlantic Collaboration to Advanced VR Therapeutics for Older Adults Alongside New Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, and Oroi, Europe's leading virtual reality platform for seniors, today announced a first-of-its-kind trans-Atlantic partnership to expand MyndVR's catalogue of cognitive, physical, and occupational therapies. At the same time, MyndVR is announcing the addition of Robin Viles as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, a role that will expand MyndVR's capabilities in rehabilitation, therapy, and skilled nursing.

Now available on the MyndVR network, Oroi Cognitive includes multiple exercises and games that simulate daily life situations, such as shopping in a market, orienting within a city, tidying up a room, getting dressed, and many other activities of daily living (ADLs), a common set of skills taught by professional therapists. In addition to Oroi Cognitive, MyndVR will be providing Oroi Fit – a VR exercise app that combines physical exercise with immersive content like biking through the countryside or rowing down a river.

"Our European allies have been working hard to solve many of the same problems facing our aging population in America today," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "This partnership will drive a new generation of therapeutic, immersive content all designed with love, care and compassion."

"This strategic partnership brings exciting new possibilities for both businesses and marks the first trans-Atlantic partnership for our emerging industry," said Jorge Maylin, CEO of Oroi, which operates in Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

This partnership marks continued expansion for MyndVR beyond senior living engagement and activities, and to help push this growth, MyndVR has brought in Robin Viles, with over three decades of experience in the medical and senior care fields.

"We're embarking on a new era of VR-based, digital therapeutics that will undoubtedly play a big part in the future of senior care," said Viles. "I'm excited to apply my expertise to the company's growth in VR development and research across a variety of clinical settings."

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada and Australia. The company is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company's reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. MyndVR has also a co-creator of DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About Oroi

Oroi is a European virtual reality based therapeutic content platform for the wellbeing and cognitive stimulation of seniors. Oroi is currently present in Spain, France, the UK, and Germany, and is positioning itself as the European market leader within this sector. With a vast library of VR content, Oroi is working with European leading care home groups, such as DomusVi, GSR, Kingsley Healthcare or Alloheim, improving the lives of thousands of seniors all around Europe.

