Top U.S. Manufacturer, Cryo Innovations, Releases The XR ISO Local Cryotherapy Unit

Most Advanced Technology and Highest Efficiency in a Portable, Reliable Device

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in cryotherapy technology and manufacturing, Cryo Innovations, has released their handheld, localized cryotherapy unit, The XR ISO. Unlike whole body cryotherapy, this pinpoint treatment applies concentrated -80F therapeutic air to treat one targeted area. The C02 chilled and pressurized air rapidly cools in 3-5 minutes and desired effect is achieved in two sessions. The XR ISO is safe, versatile, mobile, and equipped with the most cutting-edge technology.

XR ISO localized cryotherapy unit from leading manufacturer Cryo Innovations features revolutionary technology and unmatched safety. Top of the line design and function, the XR ISO is versatile and portable with optional Pelican carrying case. (PRNewswire)

The XR ISO's safety is unmatched. The unit features thermal imaging and advanced proximity sensors that provide stats and info during the treatment. The XR ISO includes WiFi connectability, allowing the device to automatically track and upload procedures and results. The unit is very portable, requires little space, and is proudly made in the USA.

"We are excited to expand our line to include the XR ISO, it is the first of a series of new, innovative devices that will be released." - Keith Scheinberg, CEO of Cryo Innovations.

Localized cryotherapy is a popular, new modality because it's effective and affordable but also can provide immediate results. Having both therapeutic and cosmetic benefits, this treatment is used in a wide range of pathologies and aesthetics. From pain management and decreased inflammation to facials and rejuvenating skin, local cryotherapy is used in countless industries. Local cryotherapy is also a great alternative for individuals unable to partake in WBC or companies looking for a more mobile treatment option.

About Cryo Innovations

Founded by Keith Scheinberg in 2015, Cryo Innovations has quickly become the industry standard in Cryotherapy. As one of the nation's leading suppliers of cryotherapy technologies, Cryo Innovations manufactures the safest, most technologically advanced cryo units available. The revolutionary XR Full Body Cryo Sauna was the first unit launched in 2017. The XR has 8+ safety features and runs on a cloud-based Android tablet with built-in POS, and a web-based portal that accommodates up to 1,000 storefronts. Just launched, the versatile and portable XR ISO, is paving the way for local cryotherapy as the most effective and advanced unit available. During COVID-19, Cryo Innovations was one of the only providers of O2 ventilator hoses for hospitals. All proudly made in the USA, based in Newport Beach, California. More info: www.cryoinnovations.com or (888) 431-2796.

