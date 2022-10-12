Valtech Acquires Union as it Scales End-to-end Creative & Performance Marketing Capabilities

Representing the future of performance marketing with world-class creative and data-driven insights, Union joins business transformation company Valtech to deliver innovative end-to-end customer experiences for enterprise clients across the North American region and wider group.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry peppered with big-bang campaigns that often fail to drive revenue or impact market share, the transformative combination of data and creative has never been more important.

While marketing services is a core tenant of the Valtech offering, this announcement - following the addition of creative agency RADON in 2021 and Headways Media in 2020 - is a testament to Valtech's dedication to ensure that creativity and data-driven insight can work hand in hand to deliver meaningful results for customers across all industries.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Union into the Valtech fold in a time where our clients are increasingly demanding services that support the entire customer experience journey. Together we will transform how our clients build relationships with their customers by providing end-to-end technology and marketing services with measurable impact," said Olivier Padiou, CEO Valtech.

Relentless creativity fueled by data is the mainstay of the award-winning American agency, Union has invested heavily in elevating their creative and data capabilities in recent years. Those new capabilities are now integrated with the rest of the agency and help it deliver omni-channel campaigns that produce memorable, measurable and repeatable results for its customers.

"For over 20 years Union has been on a mission to deliver great work for our clients and to create an amazing place where talented and passionate people can thrive. By joining Valtech, we take a big step forward in achieving this mission as we enter our next exciting chapter. We are thrilled to become part of a group with such great and diverse talent," Banks Wilson, President Union.

ABOUT UNION

Earlier this year, Union celebrated its 20 year anniversary. The agency was formed as a web design firm, later pivoting to a digital marketing agency and then evolved again into a creative and performance marketing agency. Today the agency creates omni-channel campaigns, unleashing creativity on a data-driven world, helping brands produce memorable, measurable and repeatable results. The agency specializes in travel & tourism, health & wellness, and food & beverage brands. Obsessed with data-driven performance, Union believes every marketing dollar should be viewed as an investment and they prove the ROI of their work with quantifiable data.

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation company that delivers innovation with purpose. We enable our clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers in their digital and physical spaces, optimizing time to market and return on investment.

Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner for many of the world's best-known brands, including Dolby, L'Oréal, Philips, P&G, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others.

Established in 1993, we currently employ more than 5,000 professionals, including experienced designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives, and software engineers across five continents, with more than 50 offices in 22 countries.

With strong experience in design, technology and marketing, our passion is to address our clients' transformational business challenges. We reimagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences, put data to work for businesses in this new era, and help our clients transform their operations.

Our services include strategic consulting, service design, technology services and optimization of essential digital platforms for omni-channel marketing and merchandising.

For more information, visit VALTECH.COM.

