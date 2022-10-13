Amphenol Sine Systems Adds "A Series™" Connectors to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Industrial connector manufacturer adds 4,000 SKUs to online configurator.

CINCINNATI and CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Sine Systems, a manufacturer of industrial electrical connectors, has added the A Series™ Family of connectors to their online configurator. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the addition will further accelerate the design and specification process for engineers and OEMs.

The A Series™ is Amphenol's most popular line. CAD models are now available for download through the online configurator

"Customers love using the online configurator to design and download parts, and the A Series™ is our most popular line, so adding it to the configurator was essential," Christianna Stempnik, Product Marketing Manager for Amphenol Sine Systems, said.

"Before the configurator, customers that wanted CAD models called our customer service department, and they had to find the model and ensure it was accurate. It was a long process," Stempnik said. "Now, customers can download on-demand, and with the vast format options available, they can choose the native file they want and drop it into their designs. Our customer support calls have greatly reduced, and engineers and OEMs are happier because they don't have to wait. They can do everything on their own time, instantly."

Amphenol Sine System's 3D CAD models are also available on distributor websites.

"Engineers come to our website for 3D CAD models, but they can also download them right from distributor websites," Stempnik said. "It's more convenient because they don't have to go back and forth between websites to look at CAD models. They can click, get what they want, download it, and move on to the next step. It makes for an easy, efficient customer experience."

About Amphenol Sine Systems A subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation, Sine Systems Inc. is a global leader in providing interconnection options and solutions in Industrial, Factory Automation, Heavy Duty, Automotive, Diagnostic and Custom-design markets.

Our engineers design innovative combinations of industry standard connectors and application specific shielding components to create assembly systems that set the standards for performance, reliability, and cost effectiveness. Our engineering, materials, and manufacturing teams meet the high standards of ISO 9001:2015 as well as many customer specific quality systems. Our performance has earned us ship to stock and world class performance awards from many major OEMs and distribution channel partners.

Amphenol is one of the world's largest providers of high-technology interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions. Our products Enable the Electronics Revolution across virtually every end market, including Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. Founded in 1932, Amphenol trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker APH and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, USA.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

