Celonis Introduces New Perspectives for Business Execution at Celosphere 2022 on November 9 - 10 in Munich, Germany

The two-day Celosphere experience is designed from the ground up to create unique curated experiences and to mobilize the top process professionals on earth with the most advanced process and business execution technologies.

Attendees will come away with the learnings, training and certifications needed to wield process mining to help change the way the world works. They will also be the first to train, certify and deploy Celonis' next generation process mining and execution management products that will be unveiled at this unique gathering, receiving exclusive credentials only available at Celosphere 2022.

"There has never been a more important time in the history of enterprise businesses to rally around the processes that run the world," said Alex Rinke, Celonis co-CEO and co-founder. "By modernizing the way we all find, fix, and optimize our processes - we can fight the tides of inflation, supply chain, food waste, and carbon damage to our planet - literally one process at a time."

Sneak Peek at the Celosphere Experience

Lufthansa Group Member of the Executive Board, Fleet & Technology - Dr. Detlef Kayser: The experience will be headlined by a keynote and fireside chat with Lufthansa Group Executive Board member, Dr. Detlef Kayser, who is responsible for operational processes and standards, commercial and technical fleet management as well as IT and procurement of the Lufthansa Group. Dr. Kayser will share his insights and advice on how advanced process and business execution technology is a strategic pillar in Lufthansa's 16 billion Euro (2021) business - the flagship air transport carrier for Germany and Europe.

Mars VP of Intelligence, Automation & Emerging Tech - Adeel Fudda: Adeel Fudda is a Digital Transformation leader and innovator who consistently drives value creation through global process automation, governance, vendor management, and emerging technologies. His expertise spans Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence, & Cognitive Virtual Agents with NLP & Machine Learning capabilities, OCR tools, and Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) systems. During his keynote, Mr. Fudda will share how Mars has made process mining part of business as usual at the organization - supporting the entire Mars enterprise harnessing the power of process mining to improve business execution.

Allianz Partners Chief Operating Officer - Lars Rogge: Mr. Rogge will also take the stage and lead a breakout session discussing the power of process and execution management technology at Allianz Partners. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance within the Allianz Group, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, international mobility and assistance. Mr. Rogge is responsible for the digital transformation of the Operations area at Allianz Partners, which handled around 65mn assistance cases, 63mn calls and organized 8,500 medical repatriations in 2021 – with commercial activity in 75 countries serving our customers in 70 languages.

ERGO Chief Digital Officer - Mark Klein: Mr. Klein will headline a fireside chat sharing his insights on the value of process mining and digital execution for ERGO - one of the major insurance groups in Germany and Europe. Mr. Klein is renowned for his industry thought leadership on how to inspire people and cultures to digitize processes to create resilient and enduring organizations. In 2021, ERGO received a total premium of 19 billion euros. The group is represented in around 30 countries worldwide offering a comprehensive range of insurances, pensions, investments and services.

Bayer AG CoE Lead for Process Mining - Timo Peters: Mr. Peters, as acting CeloCoE Champion EMEA, will be sharing his top 10 CoE tips. Prior to his role at Bayer and his focus on accelerating the Bayer CoE, Timo built the Nokia CoE. With his operational background, he will present the top ten levers such as the importance of executive sponsors and also talk about hands on experiences, best practices which he has seen talking to many other companies and share very specific operational tips. The session underscores the importance of a CoE as a central accelerator for transformation and will provide the audience with food for thought for their own deployments.

Founder of the Gapminder Foundation - Anna Rosling Rönnlund: Attendees can get face-time with the woman widely known for challenging a group of Davos leaders about their perception of the world, and then showing them eye-opening data to prove their misconceptions. Anna, founder of the Gapminder Foundation, an NGO focused on a more fact-based world view, is co-author of the bestselling book "Factfulness," where she dismantles the mega-misconceptions shaping our worldview and shows what the world really looks like, in ways everyone can understand.

Bellwether Industry Leaders: The two day experience will also include mainstage and immersive talks from top industry leaders such as ALDI SÜD, BMW Group, BSH Home Appliances Group, Dell Technologies, DHL Supply Chain, EQUANS, Ingka Group (An IKEA Retailer), MANN+HUMMEL Group, Merck & Co., MOL Group, ŠKODA AUTO a.s., Stora Enso and many more.

Special Appearances: Wil van der Aalst, the renowned professor - and godfather of process mining - and Marc Kerremans, Gartner VP and analyst specializing in process mining, will lead a discussion on the future of process optimization and business execution. R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Group CEO will lead an immersive session on today's biggest challenges around shortages, inflation and recession, and how process mining can help address those challenges. Harpreet Makan, practice director for Everest Group, will lead a session on innovations in process mining, focusing on the Process Mining PEAK Matrix® report and her forecast for the industry. Reetika Fleming from HFS Research will focus on implementation best practices and customer success stories, while Maureen Fleming from IDC will participate in a panel for Women in Process Mining.

The Reinvention of Process Mining: The Celonis journey started from humble beginnings a decade ago when the three co-founders were the first to commercialize a solution for finding and fixing process problems hidden inside of ERP, SCM, and CRM systems. At Celosphere 2022 - Celonis will unveil the first of a series of its next generation process mining and business execution products. These new products will introduce a new dimension of business data, intelligence and action for all Celonis products. Celosphere guests will get first hand training and certification so they can immediately deploy the new products in their businesses.

Exclusive Celonis Credential: Celosphere guests will be able to earn the new "Celonis Champion" and "Celonis Builder" credentials. After learning the latest Celonis capabilities at Celosphere and verifying their expertise through the Celonis Academy, attendees will walk away as one of the select few with this badge of honor.

Business Execution Ecosystem: Celosphere will be co-hosted and sponsored by the world's leading GSIs including Accenture, IBM Consulting, McKinsey, ServiceNow, and many others.

Optimizing the Top Line, Bottom Line and Green Line With Processes

Celosphere is the annual gathering point for the world's top experts in process mining and execution management. The one common goal of the Celosphere is to unite the world's top companies to find, fix and modernize their core processes. This creates an unstoppable flywheel of top line, bottom line and green line value.

In 2021, more than 10,000 people attended the online broadcast of Celosphere which was headlined by Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Bob Moritz, CEO of PWC; Mark Foster, Chairman IBM Consulting at IBM; Trevor Noah, and Megan Rapinoe.

