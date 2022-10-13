Diligent Robotics grows healthcare subject matter expertise through recent new hires

Gregg Springan and Nicholas Bloom join leadership team

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligent Robotics announced today two strategic new hires that allows them to continue building their bench with deep healthcare expertise. They have recently welcomed Gregg Springan as Head of Clinical Informatics and Nicholas Bloom as Head of Client Success to their leadership team. Springan and Bloom bring expertise from influential and forward-thinking healthcare organizations that will allow Diligent Robotics to further their investment in interoperability, more deeply fit within clinical workflows, maximize value generation for clients and extend their product roadmaps.

"We are excited to have these two healthcare experts join our growing team," said Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO and co-founder of Diligent Robotics. "Coming from Epic, one of the largest providers of electronic health records and Cedars Sinai, a premier adult hospital, they bring more than 20 years of healthcare information technology experience. Gregg and Nicholas will be a huge asset to our team, and their knowledge and expertise will help drive future innovation and advance the role of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) at the customers we serve."

Interoperability is a key focus for Diligent Robotics

Gregg Springan, who began his healthcare career as a registered nurse, comes to Diligent with vast expertise in nursing clinical practice and health care information technology (IT). He understands the intersection of technology in clinical practice and has a deep understanding of clinical workflows and hospital operations. He has brought the voice of nursing to the design, development and implementation of electronic health records. Springan will work with the Diligent team to drive interoperability within their customer base through integration with hospitals' EMRs and will look for additional interoperability opportunities where it makes the most sense for customers.

Coming from Epic, where Springan spent the last eight years as Epic's Nurse Executive over Clinical Informatics, he led change in all initiatives related to nursing and support teams. He spearheaded product management, liaising with software developers and marrying software development with the customer experience. He has fostered relationships with nurse executives at approximately 100 customer organizations around the world to ensure Epic's products safeguard the delivery of high-quality patient care and meet their clinical needs.

"I am thrilled to join Andrea, Vivian and the entire team at Diligent to maximize the potential of robotic automation," said Springan. "I am excited to continue being an advocate for nurses at a company that is driving innovation and know that offering interoperability within hospital systems will only increase the value of Moxi to clinical teams. There are three key principles for making significant improvement to the delivery of hospital care –simplicity, automation and redistribution, and Diligent is a clear leader in helping bring these principles to fruition for clinicians. We have a real opportunity to improve the experience for clinicians, and in turn, give them more time with their patients."

Customer success is at the heart of Diligent Robotics' mission

Nicholas Bloom was most recently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the #2 ranked hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and previously led patient experience and performance improvement teams at a range of health care systems from small community hospitals to large academic medical centers. In this new role, he will architect the design of and lead the execution of the client success program and work with each customer to make sure they are getting the maximum value out of Moxi, a robot created by Diligent Robotics to work alongside care teams to help them with their everyday tasks.

"Client success is key to the mission of Diligent Robotics," adds Thomaz. "We are not just a robotics company. We are passionate about embedding our team within an organization to make sure they have a successful implementation and beyond. We are excited to see how Nicholas will partner with our customers in clinical workflow design, change management and process improvements. The success of our customers is key to maintaining a perpetual and persistent partnership with our clients."

Bloom will work with customers to look for opportunities to extend Diligent's product roadmap and scale the program to provide even more opportunities for Moxi to help care teams. He will lead the acceptance, utilization and on-going management of key use cases and workflows for Moxi and lead the change management efforts collaboratively with the care teams who may be new to incorporating AI into their daily lives. He will also be a key component in leading client satisfaction and process improvement opportunities.

Bloom will draw from his 12 years of healthcare experience from designing and scaling patient experience programs, managing performance improvement initiatives across large academic medical centers, and deploying health tech innovations to improve patient care delivery.

As part of Cedars-Sinai's Performance Improvement team, Bloom led various initiatives across the health system to improve hospital efficiency and align clinically appropriate care to diverse patient populations. During his last few years at Cedars-Sinai, Bloom was Program Director of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, which serves as the innovation front door to the health system.

"During my time at Cedars-Sinai and in my work with the Accelerator, I was introduced to Diligent Robotics," said Bloom. "While I am impressed by all the brilliant minds I'm surrounded by at Diligent Robotics, I am most impressed with everyone's commitment to the challenge of integrating innovation into the patient journey, which is no easy feat. Firsthand, I have seen Moxi lessen the burden on care teams by reducing their time off the unit fetching supplies, pharmacy runs and gathering supplies. In my new role, I am looking forward to working with the customers to optimize their current workflows and identify new ones that will continue to ease their burden and bring them maximum efficiency."

About Diligent Robotics

Founded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based A.I. company that creates robot assistants that help people with their chores so they can focus on the work they care most about. Moxi is our hospital robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine, non-patient-facing tasks so they have more time for patient care, and hospitals save money on staff burnout and turnover costs. Moxi has been successfully trialing in several US hospitals and focuses on tasks such as gathering supplies and delivering them to patient rooms, delivering samples to the lab and retrieving items from central supply to nursing units. As a company founded by social robotics experts, we're proud to be at the forefront of creating robots that incorporate mobile manipulation, social intelligence, and human-guided learning capabilities. We believe that if we can give people the resources that they need to do the work they care most about, we will transform the meaning of "work." http://www.diligentrobots.com

