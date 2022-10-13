MSPR: Lifestyle Expert & TV Personality Mercedes Sanchez Celebrates 15 Years with Be Chic Mag

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and beauty expert and award-winning blogger Mercedes Sanchez is celebrating 15 years with Be Chic Mag – the digital lifestyle magazine that kicked off her career in television.

Lifestyle Expert Mercedes Sanchez (PRNewswire)

Beauty, fashion, and corporate wear shouldn't be sacrificed because of your budget, - Lifestyle Expert Mercedes Sanchez

To commemorate the anniversary, the Latina television personality is launching Career Style Tips – a column for women entering or returning to the workplace. Her readers (and viewers) have been loyal for 15 years because Mercedes is relatable and credible. She isn't afraid to speak about her personal skincare issues such as having suffered from adult acne or being unemployed after the 2008 recession. In her new column, Mercedes hopes to give women frank and executable advice on how to seamlessly enter or return to work post COVID— such as the best ways to dress well for the office without breaking the bank.

"My goal has always been to write and produce content that is relatable," says Sanchez who's originally from New York and of Dominican descent. "I grew up in Manhattan's Lower East Side, an underserved neighborhood. Beauty, fashion, and corporate wear shouldn't be sacrificed because of one's budget. They should be inclusive, and I am proud to partner with lifestyle brands that are accessible."

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Mercedes was recognized as one of Ford Motor's "Legendary Women" under the Innovation category. The initiative honors the journey of Hispanic entrepreneurs who work daily to achieve their dreams and strengthen their community.

Mercedes launched her blog in 2007 and is recognized as one of the first Latina bloggers and influencers. She's been featured in The Zoe Report, Parade, Women @ Forbes, HuffPost, and BuzzFeed among others. Now, she offers savvy tips on outlets like the TODAY Show and Despierta America.

MORE ABOUT MERCEDES SANCHEZ

Mercedes Sanchez is a sought-after lifestyle expert based in New York City. Watch her on local and national television where she offers tips on the latest beauty and fashion trends and shopping recommendations for the entire family. Find her at MercedesSanchez.com.

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS & SMTs

With the holiday season around the corner, the lifestyle expert is working on the following television segments:

3 Ways to Entertain Your Guests

Gift Ideas under $35

Black Friday Deals

Winter Essentials: Beauty, Fashion, and Home

For interview requests, contact Mercedes HERE.

Contact: assist@mercedessanchez.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSPR