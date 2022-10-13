New KOHLER Occasion Faucet Collection Evokes Hollywood Glamour

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, takes the stage through its new Occasion bathroom faucet collection, boasting charm and elegance.

The KOHLER Occasion faucet collection was inspired by the high fashion and effortless glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood. The flawless design draws the eye from the chamfered edges to the subtle flare of the base. Just like the era that inspired it, the Occasion collection is always graceful, ever refined, and fashioned to be the center of attention. The perfect balance between facets, angles, and edges invites an interplay of light that catches the eye and sets this collection apart from any other.

Attention to detail is carried throughout each piece within the collection and offers a balance between intricacy and subtlety. The transitional design elements of Occasion provide an elegant finishing touch for a variety of bathroom aesthetics, and the cohesive style of the collection marries the pieces across the sink, showering and bathing areas.

Occasion is available globally and invites consumers to create their own signature look by choosing from three faucet handle options and two spout designs. Bring the entire room together with coordination throughout the bathing and showering spaces with either a deck-mount, wall-mount, or floor-mount bath filler. In the shower space, select from rainheads, showerheads, and handshowers that feature signature KOHLER spray experiences. Coordinating light fixtures and accessories are also available to complete the desired look. The design options and finishes of the Occasion collection make gracious statement pieces in the bathroom space.

To learn more about the Occasion Collection please visit Kohler.com/Occasion.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

