Maven Clinic Adds Indira IVF to Fertility Clinic Network, Extending its Global Leadership Position as the Best-in-Class Fertility and Family Building Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, announced an agreement with Indira IVF to deliver high-quality fertility care to Maven members in India. Indira IVF is India's largest and most preferred fertility service provider, operating over 100 centers across the country, achieving a 70%+ pregnancy rate from fresh and frozen embryo transfers and helping over 100,000 couples become parents over the last decade.

Through this collaboration, Maven members in India will have access to best-in-class virtual family building care through the Maven platform, in addition to an added layer of local, in-person support, including high-quality clinical care and other benefits offered by Indira IVF.

This news comes at a time when the need for global family building care is at an all-time high. According to a survey from Maven, while 32% of companies plan to expand their family building benefits over the next year, the process is more complex for companies with a global workforce that have to navigate local nuances in each country. Having a benefits partner that understands these nuances and the needs of employees in each region — and can steer members to high quality in-person service providers — can help employers deliver locally-relevant family building care.

Maven has served members globally since 2015. Over the past year, the company has increased the number of international members it supports as employers with a global workforce seek to provide equitable family building care to all employees: Maven has served members across 175+ countries, and 60% of global clients use Maven to support international employees. In India alone, Maven saw a 3x increase in total lives covered since 2021. The collaboration with Indira IVF underscores Maven's commitment to working with leading clinics across the world that meet the highest standard of clinical quality and where members have the greatest likelihood of achieving a successful outcome.

Indira IVF marks the latest addition to Maven's global fertility clinic referral network, which is part of the company's Global Fertility and Family Building program. Maven provides around-the-clock, on-demand support to employees across all regions as they plan and raise a family, and easy reimbursement for covered fertility services through Maven Wallet. All Maven members have access to Care Advocates who understand each member's cultural and country-specific context, and can offer local guidance as they navigate any path to parenthood—including preconception, fertility treatments, fertility preservation, adoption, and surrogacy. Through care matching, members can also be paired with a personalized care team that is matched to their lived experiences and unique needs, including culture, language and time zone.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better maternal health outcomes, as well as enhance DE&I in benefits programs. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has 15 million lives under management. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

About Indira IVF

Indira IVF is India's largest infertility speciality clinics chain with over 100 centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2,500 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year - the highest number in the country. As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through the Indira Fertility Academy it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019. Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr. Ajay Murdia. For more information visit https://www.indiraivf.com/ .

