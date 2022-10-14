St. Luke's University Health Network Opens First One-Stop Breast Clinic in Nation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with PINC AI™ Applied Sciences and GE Healthcare, St. Luke's University Health Network has implemented the first One-Stop Clinic™ in the United States – serving as a national model for how to help accelerate breast cancer care through a multi-modality approach. The One-Stop Clinic for Breast model, which originated at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in France, has been shown to improve clinical workflow and speed up breast cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

"We've seen this model surpass expectations in France and Colombia, and with the support of PINC AI™ Applied Sciences, we're proud to be working with St. Luke's to bring these same benefits to women in the United States to help redefine the patient experience through a personalized approach to breast care from screening and diagnosis to treatment planning," said Celeste Slade, Clinical Leader of Breast Imaging for GE Healthcare.

The St. Luke's Regional Breast Center is located in Center Valley, Pa., and employs a staff of 20 breast imaging professionals who serve the entire region. To date, more than 300 patients have benefited from this rapid diagnostic approach that lessens the average waiting time for a diagnosis from a national average of 26 days to just three to seven days.

Dr. Karl Yaeger, radiologist and Section Chief of Women's Imaging at St. Luke's University Health Network, said the partnership with PINC AI™ Applied Sciences and GE Healthcare represents "a paradigm shift in the way we deliver breast care" in the area.

St. Luke's Network Director of Women's Imaging Michele Brands said, "Our number one guiding light for this program is to reduce the time patients wait for results and to reduce their anxiety around the entire process."

With this model, she said, a woman presenting with concerning breast symptoms – such as a lump, breast pain or nipple discharge – will be "scaffolded with care. She meets with her breast nurse navigator, and we conduct all imaging and biopsy right onsite."

Patients are prepared for appointments in advance, greeted by their care team, and presented with the appointment plan. Typically, this includes a diagnostic mammogram – often contrast-enhanced – as well as a diagnostic ultrasound and, if needed, a biopsy. If a biopsy is performed, pathology results are shared with the patient within 48 hours. In cases where further intervention is warranted, the team assists the patient in securing an appointment with a breast surgeon.

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 18,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

