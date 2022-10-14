Tuff-N-Lite to Unveil Innovative Protective Wear Products at GlassBuild America 2022

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuff-N-Lite, a division of Supreme Corporation and a leading provider of protective safety apparel, is exhibiting the latest in its line of protective gear at GlassBuild America 2022 – the largest trade show in North America for the glass, window and door industry. This year's trade show will take place October 18-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth #8200, Tuff-N-Lite is showcasing its full range of safety apparel, including a state-of-the-art cooling t-shirt that keeps its wearer 9 (Fahrenheit) degrees cooler when activated by sweat.

"Every year we look forward to GlassBuild and the opportunity to reconnect face-to-face with our clients, partners, and industry leaders," said Matt Kolmes, CEO of Supreme Corporation, manufacturer of Tuff-N-Lite products. "It's an event where we can lend our wide array in safety product offerings to the knowledge and solutions being shared in the industry."

Tuff-N-Lite is proud to offer its products with a lifetime warranty, manufactured only in the USA with a commitment to excellence in quality, safety and innovation. Registration for the 2022 GlassBuild event is now open at GlassBuildAmerica.com. Attendees can get free admission to the show floor by using code GBAEX22, courtesy of Tuff-N-Lite. As a special offer, all orders placed on Tuff-N-Lite products during the show will receive 10% off using code GBA10.

For more information on Tuff-N-Lite, visit www.tuffnlite.com.

About Tuff-N-Lite, a division of Supreme Corporation

Created at Supreme Corporation's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Conover, North Carolina, Tuff-N-Lite protective safety apparel is crafted using a unique, multi-patented process that combines natural and synthetic fibers for almost unimaginable strength. It can be made cut-resistant, slash-resistant, tear-resistant, abrasion resistant, flame resistant, and chemical resistant. We can even add Micro-Texpur™ microbial and antibacterial protection.

