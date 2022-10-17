GALDERMA LAUNCHES NOVEL FORMULATION WITH ALASTIN SKINCARE® A-LUMINATE BRIGHTENING SERUM® DEVELOPED TO DIMINISH THE APPEARANCE OF PIGMENTATION

Leading physician-dispensed skincare brand, ALASTIN, continues to innovate with a multi-modal approach to hyperpigmentation

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, today announces the launch of ALASTIN Skincare® A-LUMINATE BRIGHTENING SERUM®. The newest product addition to the ALASTIN Skincare lineup is designed to help reduce the appearance of surface pigmentation without any harsh, irritating ingredients.

Clinically proven, A-LUMINATE BRIGHTENING SERUM® contains a multifaceted blend of peptides, antioxidants, and targeted ingredients to allow the skin to appear brighter and create a more even-toned, luminous complexion over time. ALASTIN's proprietary PATH-3 Technology helps to minimize the recurrence of surface pigmentation and protect against future damage with continued use. The innovative formula also works to complement in-office treatments including chemical peels, lasers, and skin brightening treatments. The elegant, lightweight, non-irritating serum is formulated without hydroquinone or retinol and is safe for long-term daily use.

"We are thrilled to add another innovative formulation to our daily skin care product portfolio with the launch of A-LUMINATE Brightening Serum(™). Pigmentation is a common skin concern that a lot of consumers face and we know it can be a long-term battle to diminish the look of melasma and dark spots. The results of our clinical trial indicate that A-LUMINATE is a topical product that provides impressive results to minimize the appearance of dark spots and discoloration without irritation, and it can be used long-term as part of their normal skincare regimen." Amber Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer, ALASTIN

A-LUMINATE Brightening Serum ($168) can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About Alastin Skincare®

Alastin Skincare® is a range of innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. These unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology, and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

