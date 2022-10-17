HOT CHIKN KITCHN OPENS FIRST FRANCHISE LOCATION IN SARASOTA, GRAND OPENING ON OCTOBER 15, 2022

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Chikn Kitchn , the fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that's kicked up with their signature premium sauces, is opening its first franchise location with franchise partner Jon O'Driscoll . The Sarasota, FL flagship restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., will celebrate its grand opening with a red-carpet affair on October 15th. On grand opening day, Hot Chikn Kitchn is offering $5 sandwiches all day long when the HCK app shown at check out (up to two $5 sandwiches per guest). The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

To celebrate Hot Chikn Kitchn will give away free chicken combos for a year to the first 20 people in line. The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months!

"We are excited to team up with Jon to launch our brand in Sarasota and to bring our flavor-packed menu to this new market," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We are looking forward to sharing our great tastes with more communities and to grow our presence with the support of our franchise partners."

Prior to joining Hot Chikn Kitchn, Jon O'Driscoll served as General Manager for a Sarasota-area Tommy Bahama restaurant; he also opened Sarasota's first Cheesecake Factory location.

"After more than 20 years managing high volume restaurants, it was time to reach out for the dream of owning one," said Jon O'Driscoll, Franchise Partner for the Sarasota Hot Chikn Kitchn. "I'm looking forward to building something great to share with our community and those who visit."

The restaurant will be open every day of the week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The location offers in-restaurant dining, online ordering for pickup, delivery through third party partners, and catering.

Hot Chikn Kitchn was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. Hot Chikn Kitchn lives up to its name with their unique and premium hot sauces that each infuses a different type of pepper.

Hot Chikn Kitchn

Hot Chikn Kitchn is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.

